Privileged docs not transferred in Anantnag district

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, June 2: The privileged doctors in Anantnag district are not being transferred since decades and they have so far managed to remain within the district since the time of their appointments.

The documents accessed by Excelsior pointed out several cases where the doctors have been transferred from District Hospital Anantnag to the Mother and Child Hospital (M&CH) Anantnag, which basically means the same. And few of them are carrying on with the same since 90’s.

The official documents, which record the date of appointment of the doctors and the subsequent posting to various health facilities, have revealed grave violations of the transfer policy, with higher-ups in the health department failing to take note.

Dr Akeela Hassan, as per the documents, has been appointed in 1992, after which she was posted briefly for 3 years at GMC Srinagar, rest she has been kept available mainly at DH Anantnag, M&CH Anantnag and the districts that are adjacent to Anantnag. Pertinently, the doctor herself is a resident of Anantnag, and has managed only convenient postings so far.

Further, latest, she was posted at MCH Anantnag in 2006 and remained there till 2013. Currently she has been posed at DH Anantnag-the transfer which is just for the name sake as both the intuitions fall under one administrative unit.

Similarly, Dr Sumaira Ismail, after her appointment in August 2005, was posted at M&CH Anantnag till 2012 and after that was posted at DH Anantnag where she is working currently. Same is the case of Dr Fozia Jan who is doing rounds from M&CH to DH Anantnag since 2010. Dr Fozia too comes from the district Anantnag.

On the other hand, there are cases where few doctors have received favorable posting in their home districts, On the other, there is a case of Dr Abdul Majeed Mirab-who has been appointed in 1997 and since then, he is doing rounds of adjacent areas on the pretext of transfer.

As per the documents, Dr Mirab was posted in Block Shangus till 1998 after that at SDH Dooru for one year, then DH Anantnag from 1999 till 2008 and at Block Bijbehara from 2008 to 2011. He was posted at M&CH Anantnag in 2011 where he remained till 2015; currently he is posted at DH Anantnag. The doctor, once again, as per documents comes from district Anantnag and has stayed around.

The documents revealed that there are other doctors who were transferred from one district to another. However, the favorites have remained untouched.

A doctor, who is again a 1997 appointee, has been frequently transferred from Anantnag to SKIMS Srinagar. Another 1992 appointee has been has also been made to do rounds of several districts.

There are also cases where doctors who have seen couple of transfers in decades and are habitual of overstaying at one single place.

Dr Fida Hussain Mir, after his appointment in 1997 was posted at Block Mattan till 2001. After that he was transferred to DH Anantnag where he is posted even after the passage of 18 years. Similarly, Dr N H Madni, after his appointment in the year 1989 has been carrying on at DH Anantnag since 1998.

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma, didn’t respond to the queries despite repeated attempts by this reporter.