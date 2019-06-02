Militants’ bid to blow up NC leader’s house

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 2: Militants today made an abortive bid to blow up the house of senior National Conference leader in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

Militants hurled grenade at the residence of Mohi-ud-Din, NC leader from Murran village of Pulwama district. The grenade exploded outside the compound wall. However, no loss was reported.

The police men guarding the residence fired in air and the militants fled away.

A youth Mehraan Banday son of Mehraj Din Banday of Solina, Srinagar, who had suffered serious pellet injuries in his head during clashes at Nowhatta, Srinagar, last month succumbed to his injuries today. His dead body was taken to Nowhatta where his funeral prayers were held.

Security forces this afternoon launched cordon and search operation in Bonpora Hassanpora area of Bijbehara in Southern Kashmir.

On specific inputs about the presence of militants, joint team of security forces including Army’s Ist RR, Special Operation Group of police and CRPF cordoned off Hassanpora Bijbehara area this afternoon. However, the operation was later called off.