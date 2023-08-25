Jammu SIA Nabs Another Key Accused In Narco Terror Case

Jammu, Aug 25: The sleuths of State Investigation Agency on Friday claimed to have arrested another key accused wanted in a Narco terror case in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The sources in the SIA here said that on May 30, 2023, an attempt was made by four associates in a narco terror module to smuggle drugs and explosives into India from across the border fence in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused persons were intercepted by the Army and apprehended with arms, ammunition, IEDs and Heroin, they said.

Sources added that upon investigation it was revealed that the group of four persons (of which one had absconded from the spot) were being supervised by key accused Mohammad Javed who was recently arrested by SIA in Delhi.

“Upon technical surveillance and human intelligence, it was ascertained that Liyaqat had played an important role in planning the entire conspiracy with Mohammad Javed and other accused persons,” sources said.

They added that Liyaqat had also provided material assistance in carrying out the conspiracy and assisted Mohammad Javed to abscond after the case was registered.

Liyaqat runs a provisions shop in Poonch district.

On July 6, 2023, sources said that the Police Station, Poonch transferred the case for investigation to SIA Jammu.

Further investigation into aspects of cross border operation of this narco terror syndicate which is found smuggling arms, explosives and narcotics consignments across the border is ongoing at SIA Jammu, so also aspects of amassing disproportionate wealth in short periods of time as is seen in the instant case is being investigated.

The SIA team, who arrested the accused was Rafiq Manhas DySP, Inspector Lakhvir, Inspector Vinod, Inspector Anil Sharma, HC Ilyas and Vikas Razdan assisted by other staff of SIA, Jammu. (Agencies)