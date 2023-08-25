Govt Keen To Address Public Concerns On Smart Meters, Toll Plaza Issues: Div Com Jammu

JAMMU, Aug 25: Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar today reassured the public about the efficiency of Smart Meters, while listing the steps taken by the administration to dispel the doubts of consumers regarding the accuracy of power Consumption reading.

In a joint press conference held today, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh shared positive updates on the twin significant issues. They shed light on the ongoing efforts of the Government to address concerns related to Smart Meter installations and the Toll Plaza.

While briefing the media, the Divisional Commissioner said that these installations are not unique to Jammu and Kashmir but are being carried out across the nation. He explained that Smart Meters offer connectivity and are designed to empower end consumers by curbing power loss.

The Div Com informed that a meeting with Civil society was held in which it was decided to install check meters (old digital meters in parallel to Smart meters) to verify the readings. “The Meters have been installed in a warehouse area where it was found that readings are the same. The same practice would be replicated in other areas for the satisfaction of consumers” he added.

With over 80% of the installation work already completed in Jammu, the Div Com emphasized the progress made by Techno and Envil, the two certified companies responsible for the installations.

Clarifying the reasons for occasional high bills, he clarified that any discrepancies in bills were due to past pending amounts and he assured the public that the new system’s bill cycle has been rectified.

“A dedicated grievance redressal cell has also been established, with an impressive 90% complaint resolution rate. Additionally, flexibility has been introduced in Smart Meter installation heights, making it possible to install them on the wall of consumers if suitable conditions are met”, he explained.

It was informed that a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu consisting of Officials from Revenue Department, volunteers from Red Cross Society, Civil Society has also been constituted to receive grievances and redress the same at the earliest.

Responding to the issue of prepaid meters, the Div Com clarified that in the phase 1st only Smart meters would install. Prepaid meters are not yet started.

“To facilitate a seamless and transparent installation process, the JPDCL officials will accompany the vendors at the time of meter installation to dispel doubts of consumers”, Div Com said.

Managing Director JPDCL, Shivanant tayal, also cleared the queries raised by the media persons.

The ADGP briefed the media about the concerns related to Toll Plaza. He highlighted the proactive approach of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who engaged with the Government of India to address grievances. As a result of these efforts, a team from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to visit the affected areas within the next two days.

Divisional Commissioner elaborated on the Toll Plaza matter, revealing that Chief Secretary-led discussions with NHAI officials has resulted in swift actions.

The Divisional Commissioner expressed confidence that the upcoming NHAI team visit, accompanied by local officials, will assess the condition of the road, will provide valuable insights and solutions.