Jammu Sapphire becomes main attraction for visitors of J&K Pavilion

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: An innovative lead of Mining Department in organizing a special display of Jammu Sapphire from Padder mines of Kishtwar, this year, has become a star attraction for millions of visitors thronging the J&K Pavilion in the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2022 at Pragati Maidan here.

Secretary Mining, Amit Sharma, conceptualize this idea of displaying Jammu Sapphire, a precious gem of world class quality, at IITF this year wherein public has been visiting in huge numbers everyday.

J&K Minerals Corporation led by it’s Managing Director, Vikram K Gupta, took the initiative to install a stall in J&K Pavilion with a live display of originally extracted Jammu Sapphire stones here and it has become a centre of attraction for the visitors.

Yesterday, during celebration of J&K Day here, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun K Mehta, alongwith other Head of Departments and dignitaries visited this Sapphire stall and appreciated this innovative effort of Mining department. He advised that all efforts should be made to polish and make value addition in the sapphire stones inside J&K only so that JKML can fetch maximum value of available gems during the upcoming auction.

Meanwhile, the stall was formally visited by Mining Secretary yesterday morning wherein he interacted with the visitors who appreciated live display of Sapphire.

It is worthwhile to mention here that LED based screen display of live extraction of rare gem Sapphire of Padder hills, apart from literature, is immensely helping to market and brand Jammu Sapphire during the ongoing IITF in a big way.

J&K Minerals Corporation also offered to help genuine buyers to have a detailed look at the extracted sapphire stones once the IITF gets over after due verification. Besides, efforts are being made towards GI tagging of this precious gem of Jammu division soon.

Amit Sharma disclosed that as per broader vision of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, soon MECL shall begin detailed scientific exploration of Padder Mines on the directions of Union Ministry of Mines, so that proper assessment of quality and quantity of Sapphire mines can be done in J&K.