Jammu records season’s coldest night at 2.8 deg, Srinagar freezes at -6.0

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, Dec 18: Jammu City recorded season’s coldest night at 2.8 degrees yesterday while Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6.0 degree Celsius, with weather authorities saying that there will be no respite from the biting cold in next two days.

The weather man said that last night was the coldest of this season in Jammu City as the minimum temperature was recorded 2.8 degree Celsius, down by 0.2 degree from the previous. He said even the Katra town in Reasi district was warmer than Jammu as the minimum temperature of Katra was recorded at 3.6 degree Celsius, 0.8 degree more than the City of Temples.

He further said that foggy conditions will continue to prevail in plains of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts for next two days due to dry weather and clear sky as there is no forecast of rain.

“Banihal recorded a minimum of -0.6, Batote 0.6, Kathua 5.0 while Bhaderwah shivers at -3.5 degree Celsius,” the weather man said, adding, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night’s minus 6.4 degrees Celsius which was the coldest night of the season.

Meanwhile, the cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir as Srinagar witnessed coldest night of the season with temperatures plummeting to minus 6.0 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort, recorded a low of minus 10.6 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous two nights.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was almost five degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The day temperature also remained below normal across Kashmir as Srinagar witnessed 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg remained the coldest place in Kashmir even as Pahalgam recorded minus 9.2 degree Celsius against 8.9 on previous night, Qazigund minus 5.4°C, Kupwara minus 6.3°C and Kokernag minus 5.4°C.

Due to the harsh weather conditions, people are facing a lot of problems. The water from taps has frozen in many places, causing a lot of inconvenience to the people who mostly start their activity late in the morning. Some portions of the Dal Lake were also frozen due to extreme cold.