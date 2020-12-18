7-month-old baby among 7 die of Corona in J&K

One casualty, 9 new cases in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: Four persons including a seven-month-old female baby died of COVID-19 in Jammu region while three Corona casualties were reported in Kashmir and one in the Union Territory of Ladakh today.

While 388 Corona positive cases were reported in J&K, 464 persons recovered from the virus.

A 7-month-old baby hailing from Chalora Malhar village in Udhampur district died of COVID-19 in SMGS Hospital Jammu within a day of her admission.

A 66-year-old woman from Sainik Colony and 74-year-old man from Talab Tillo in Jammu died of COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. They had no co-morbidities.

A 52-year-old woman died of ailments and virus in the GMC Jammu.

Those who died of virus in Kashmir today include 52-year-old woman from Bemina Srinagar, 55-year-old man from Lal Bazaar Srinagar and 62-year-old woman from Beerwah Budgam.

A 74-year-old man from Choglamsar died of pathogen in Leh district today taking Corona toll of Ladakh to 124 including 81 in Leh and 43 in Kargil. Nine new Corona cases were today reported from Ladakh, all in Leh district taking the UT’s count to 9252. Of them, 474 are active cases and 8654 have recovered.

Among 163 persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu region, 92 hailed from Jammu district, 16 Kathua, 11 Samba, 10 Udhampur, eight each Kishtwar and Doda, seven Rajouri, five Ramban, four Reasi and two in Poonch district.

Of 213 persons, who recovered from the virus, the highest of 114 belonged to Jammu district, 26 Kathua, 21 Poonch, 17 Udhampur, 11 Rajouri, 10 Kishtwar and seven each in Doda and Poonch districts. Samba and Reasi districts didn’t report any recoveries.

Jammu region now has 48256 Corona cases which include 1937 active positives as 45650 have recovered and there have been 669 casualties.

Highest number of 342 casualties have been reported in Jammu district followed by 60 in Doda, 55 Udhampur, 54 Rajouri, 47 Kathua, 34 Samba, 22 Poonch, 21 each Kishtwar and Ramban and 13 in Reasi district.

Meanwhile, with three deaths, the total fatality count in Kashmir has reached 164.

Srinagar district with 441 deaths topped the list followed by Baramulla 170, Budgam 106, Pulwama 88, Kupwara 88, Anantnag 82, Bandipora 57, Kulgam 53, Ganderbal 42 and Shopian 37.

In Kashmir, 225 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Among them Srinagar reported 82 cases, Baramulla 14, Budgam 15, Kupwara 13, Pulwama 33, Anantnag 36, Bandipora 7, Ganderbal 18, Kulgam 4 and Shopian 3.

With fresh cases, Srinagar has 24620 positive cases with 990 active, 23189 recovered, 441 deaths; Baramulla has 7807 positive cases with 186 active, 7451 recovered, 170 deaths; Pulwama reported 5392 positive cases with 194 active cases, 5110 recovered, 88 deaths; Kulgam has 2637 positive cases with 64 active, 2520 recoveries, 53 deaths; Shopian has 2444 positive cases with 78 active, 2329 recovered and 37 deaths; Anantnag district has 4729 positive cases with 144 active, 4503 recovered, 82 deaths; Budgam has 7401 positive cases with 251 active and 7044 recovered, 106 deaths; Kupwara has 5426 positive cases with 177 active, 5161 recovered, 88 deaths; Bandipora has 4591 positive cases with 100 active, 4434 recovered, 57 deaths and Ganderbal has 4402 positive cases with 123 active cases, 4237recoveries and 42 deaths.