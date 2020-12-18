2 more BJP leaders figure in encroachers’ list

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: Names of two more prominent BJP leaders including former Minister Pawan Gupta and his brother Yogeshwar Gupta, president Municipal Council Udhampur figured in encroachment of the State land.

An official list released by the administration named late prominent BJP leader of Udhampur Lala Shiv Charan Gupta in the encroachment of 11 kanals of State land other than Roshni at village Dandyal in Udhampur district.

However, the document said the land is in possession of his (Lala Shiv Charan’s) sons Pawan Gupta, who was ex Minister and Yogeshwar Gupta, present Chairman of Municipal Council Udhampur and Raju contractor.

Pawan Gupta had won Udhampur Assembly seat as an Independent candidate in 2014 but later joined the BJP and remained Minister of State for Finance in the PDP-BJP Government.

Few days back, name of former BJP MLA from Ramnagar Ranbir Singh Pathania had figured in Roshni Scheme.