Sports Council Premier League enters 4th day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Dec 18: J&K Sports Council Premier League 2020 has entered its 4th day at Sports Stadium here, today.

On 4th day of the tournament, six matches of Kabaddi and two matches of Football were organised between different teams wherein Purani Poonch FC trounced Chandak FC by 6-1 goals while City FC defeated Jhullas FC by 2-0 goals.

In Kabaddi, the first match was played between Friends Club and Knight Riders wherein former beat the later by eight points, while Brother Club got better of Star Club with one points and Friends Club defeated Bedar Club by eight points.

In another three matches, Brother Club beat Rising Super by six points, whereas Bedar Club trounced Star Club by four points and Knight Rider defeated Rising Super Giants by five points.

Col Harish and Mohd Qaaim I/C DYSSO Poonch were the chief guests of today’s matches, whereas Molvi Fareed, Pawan Kumar PEL, Narjeet Singh Retd ZPEO, Ravinder Singh, Davinder Singh and Pervaiz Ahmed Afridi chairman EHSAAS Foundation were also present during the matches.

The Premier League was organized under the supervision of Nirdosh Kumar I/C Manager Sports Stadium Poonch.

Basharat Khan PEM, Mir Alam PEL, Shanaz Khan PET, Majid Khan PEM, Nazarat Hussain PET, Manzoor, Shabbir Ahmed, Pervaiz Ahmed, Israr Khan, Shamhoon-ul-Haq, Ajaz Ahmed (All REK) were among the technical panel of the Kabaddi matches while Rajinder Singh PEM, Tarlochan Singh PET, Mohinder Bali, Kewal Krishan, Bhopinder Singh and Jatinder Sharma were among the technical panel of Football matches.