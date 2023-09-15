Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch Highway Closed For Traffic After Rain Washes Away Culvert

Rajouri, Sept 15: Traffic on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway has been suspended after a temporary culvert got washed away due to heavy rainfall since last night.

An official said that the traffic has been diverted to other link roads.

He said that due to the construction of a bridge on highway at Rajal Top in Nowshera, main highway was closed almost a month ago and a temporary culvert was built in order to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

“Due to heavy rainfall since last night due this temporary culvert got washed away, resulting in closure of the highway at Rajal Top,” he said.

Meanwhile, locals of the area also held a protest, demanding earliest restoration of highway.

Officials said that efforts to restore the highway are going on but it is expected to take a several hours. (KNO)