Majid Hyderi Arrested For Criminal Conspiracy, Intimidation, Extortion, Giving False Information: Police

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: Srinagar Police have arrested Majid Hyderi for “criminal conspiracy, intimidation, extortion, giving false information, defamation etc.”, officials said today.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Srinagar Police said that Hyderi has been arrested vide FIR No 88/2023 U/S 120-B, 177,386,500 of IPC registered in Sadder PS on basis of order issued by Hon’ble court of JMIC Srinagar. “One Majid Hyderi S/o Jahangir Hyderi R/o Peerbagh arrested for criminal conspiracy, intimidation, extortion, giving false information, defamation etc,” read the post.

