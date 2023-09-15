EMPLOYMENT (15-09-2023)

Crescent Public School

JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

Email: – infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No: – 0191-2535337 /4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

1. Security Guard – 10th Pass

(Full Time Job + Accommodation)

2. Maids – Middle Pass

Visit to school office on all working days from 10:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m

Urgently Required

Job profile:

Photocopy Operator (3)

Computer Operator (1)

Preferable Male, Salary Negotiable

Contact: 7006355722

Interview Timings: 12.00 PM Onwards

At 17/7 Trikuta Nagar, Jammu (J&K)

Model Raja Public Hr. Sec. School

Vikas Nagar/Thathar paloura jammu

TEACHERS REQUIRED

(1) M.A Education/Social Science – 1

(2) B.Sc/ B.Sc. B.Ed

teaching experience upto 10th- 1

Apply within 3 days along qualification certificate.

Retired teacher can be apply

O S Manhas

(MD)

Contact No.

94191-96150, 7006485954

Required

Required one part time teacher 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Qualification MA. Honorarium 4000 per month

Saturday, Sunday closed.

Contact Nos 199 Rehari Colony behind SBI Mobile 9419126717.

11 am to 5 pm

Walk-in Placement Drive

For- Multiple 5 star Hotels (F&B service & Housekeeping)

Eligibility- 12th pass (Freshers can apply – Males and Females)

Age limit – 18-25 yrs old

Good English communication skills

Date & Time – Friday (15th Sept) & Monday (18th Sept) (12:00pm to 6pm)

Venue:- Arc Hospitality Institute,

17-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu,

Opp.St. Garisson Church .

Call – 9320688804

REQUIRED PUJARI

Applications are invited from the qualified persons preferably having Shastri Degree for the post of Pujari to be posted at J&K Dharmarth Trust Temples at Kashmir Region. Applicant should submit resume before 18-09-2023 in Central Office, Karan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu. Salary Negotiable.

For details Contact M.No 7051549250

REQUIRED DRIVER

Applications are invited from the persons preferably having License for the post of Driver to be posted at J&K Dharmarth Trust at Kashmir Region. Applicant should submit resume before 25-09-2023 in Central Office, Karan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu.

Salary negotiable.

For details contact :

Mobile No.: 7051549250

Urgently Required

1. Office executive m/f telly caller receptionist.

2. Computer operator, driver, coUnCellor.

3.Academic counCeLlor, salesman, sales executive

4.showroom m/f retail Mart m/f.

5.workshop boys 3 agency m/f floor executive

6.securty guard helper peon advisor

Interview 15 sep to 16 sep

Call 6006796637