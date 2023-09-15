Anantnag Encounter | Soldier Succumbs To Injuries, Toll Reaches 4

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: One more soldier succumbed to his injuries on Friday during an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, raising the death toll to four since Wednesday. The area is cordoned off and a search operation is underway, an official said.

The encounter followed a gunfight that broke out between security forces and terrorists hiding in the Kokernag area in Anantnag on Wednesday. An Army Rashtriya Rifles unit Commanding Officer (Colonel), a Company Commander (Major), and a Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP were martyred in the gunfight, even as the encounter continues.