Udhampur Railway Station Named As ‘Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station’

JAMMU, Sept 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government passed an order that approved the renaming of the Udhampur railway station to “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station”– a monumental step to honour the memory of a true hero. The official order, undersigned by Secretary to the J&K Government, IAS Sanjeev Verma, resonated with pride and reverence: “Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of ‘Udhampur’ railway station as ‘Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station’ in district Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.”

This milestone achievement follows the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India on September 7, regarding the name change request. Once the Union Government granted its consent, the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Administration promptly issued the order on September 14, cementing the renaming of the Udhampur railway station in honour of the valiant Captain Tushar.