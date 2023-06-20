Jammu Lawyers Threaten To Protest At Jantar Mantar Over Proposed Shift Of J&K High Court To Raika

JAMMU, Jun 20: Lawyers in Jammu have threatened to hold protests at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the proposed shift of the Jammu bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court complex from its current location at Janipur to Raika.

In this regard, a press note was issued on Monday by the Young Lawyers Association (YLA), Jammu, terming the proposed shift a gross misuse of the government exchequer.

The lawyers raised concerns that the shifting of the High Court complex to Raika would cause serious hardships for thousands of lawyers.

The press release highlighted that shifting the High Court complex alone, with the other courts continuing to remain at the present location, would inconvenience not only advocates but also litigants and the general public, especially the aged and female litigants.

The majority of the members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu practice in the High Court as well as district or subordinate courts located nearby, it was pointed out further.

“There is ample space for extension of court premises at present location in Janipur. If a new complex is constructed at existing location of the high court, it would be sufficient infrastructure for establishment of institutions like Special Tribunal, Armed Forces Tribunal, Consumer commission and other statutory tribunals which would facilitate all the sections of the society including advocates and litigants (sic),” the press note added.

The lawyer-members also recounted that Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, had earlier assured that the present court premises would not be shifted.

In this backdrop, the lawyers have now unanimously decided that if their just and genuine demands are not heard and catered to, they will present their grievances to the Chief Justice of India.

Pertinently, the members added that they will also hold a protest at Jantar Mantar if their grievances remain unresolved.