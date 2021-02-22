Jammu & Kashmir reports 58 new COVID-19 cases

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the union territory’s infection tally to 1,25,925, officials said here.

No fresh death due to the disease was reported, they added.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were from the Jammu division and 47 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 17 new cases, followed by 15 in Baramulla district, they added.

While 10 districts did not report any fresh cases, eight districts had new cases in single digits.

The number of active has risen to 735 in the union territory, while 1,23,236 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 1,954 as no fresh death has been reported in two days, they added.