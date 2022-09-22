Jammu-Kashmir highway to remain shut for 4 hours daily till September 27 for undertaking repairs

JAMMU, Sept 22: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remain closed for traffic for four hours daily till September 27 to undertake repairs in various landslide-prone areas, officials said.

Traffic would be halted from 3 am to 7 am during the repair work, according to the direction issued by Chief Secretary AK Mehta.

To carry out urgent repairs on shooting stones prone NH-44 stretch by NHAI, including Cafeteria Morh-Mehad, the chief secretary called for a four-hour halt of traffic for a period of five days from Friday, they said.

Mehta asked officers to ensure smooth movement of fruit-laden trucks on the highway.

He also asked officers to complete the double laning of stretches between Banihal and Ramban and its subsequent black topping within a period of 10 days.

The chief secretary underlined the need for creating minimum obstacles for the movement of traffic during the five days and asked officials to halt traffic only during the night when traffic is lean and minimum.

He asked officials to look for different scientific methods like use of GPS technology and others for better management of traffic and procure road safety gear. (Agencies)