Jammu in the State of emergency under present regime: Lal Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

HIRANAGAR, Feb 20: Founder Chairman of DSSP and former Member Parliament, Ch Lal Singh today alleged that Jammu is in the state of emergency under present regime.

While addressing a large gathering at village Gial Wand of Tehsil Hiranagar, former MP castigated the present regime of its mindless decisions which has caused a state of emergency all across in Jammu province. Every law passed under the present regime is anti- people and unethical and against the very spirit of democracy, he alleged.

“It’s very unfortunate that even old age women are running from pillar to post for the meagre amount of their pension. They are put in such a crisis that majority of them have gone in depression because of non-payment of pension due to illogical formalities imposed upon them.

This Government is behaving in a very different manner which can be observed in every decision whether land laws or day today needs of the common masses.

Ex-MLA Kanta Andotra while addressing said that it’s high time for everybody to stand against the government to end this dictatorship. She sought support of general public for this cause.

Dr Hari Dutt Shishu, general secretary DSSP and Rajinder Singh Bubby, President Municipal Council Kathua while addressing the people appealed one and all to join this Abhiyan to end the undeclared emergency of the government.

Today’s Jan Samparak Abhiyaan started from Sanji Morh and passed through Blassey Wala Khu , Chakra, Manyari and Devo Chack and finally culminated at Gialwand.

Among others who spoke on the occasion included BL Kandley, Narinder Sharma and Advocate Tarlok Nath. The meeting was also attended by Prof HR Sharma, Deepak Jasrotia, Jatinder Pappu, Balbir Singh Azad, Karan Singh Makhani, Divyansh Varma and others.