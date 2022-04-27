Jammu girl commissioned as Lieutenant in Indian Army

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 27: Jammu girl Tanya Bhardwaj has brought laurels to her family as well as to whole Jammu and Kashmir by becoming a Lieutenant in Indian Army.

In an impressive ceremony held on Tuesday at Command Hospital (EC) Kolkata, Tanya along with many other girls was commissioned in the Indian Army as Lieutenant. She is from the 3rd generation of her family who will now serve the defence forces.

Her father has served in the Indian Navy and retired from the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer 2nd class (MCPO-2). Her grandfather was also a retired naval officer. Tanya’s younger brother is also undergoing training at NDA Pune.

Inspired from her father and grandfather and carrying forward the legacy of her family, Tanya who lives at Shant Nagar, Kunjwani (Jammu), also decided to join the defence forces.

After passing her class 12th examination in the year 2016 from Army Public School Kaluchak, Tanya got selected in the Military Nursing Services in the year 2017 and underwent 4-year BSc Nursing Course at College of Nursing, Command Hospital (EC), Alipore, Kolkata.

“I came from a family which has the defence background as my father and grandfather have served the defence forces and I decided to carry forward the legacy”, said Tanya while talking to Excelsior. She gave full credit of her success to her parents including her father Suresh Kumar and mother Suraj, who is a housewife.