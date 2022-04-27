Goa cabinet approves GST ‘compensation’ for ‘The Kashmir Files’

PANAJI, Apr 27:

The Goa cabinet today approved GST “compensation” for the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which was declared tax-free by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in March.

The Chief Minister, after chairing a meeting, said the cabinet has given post facto approval for GST compensation for ‘The Kashmir Files’, a film depicting the exodus of the Kashimiri Pandit community from the Valley in the 90s.

The Goa Government had on March 14 declared the film tax-free.

After watching the film with his wife and BJP Goa President Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Sawant had said that the younger generation should know the history of 1990s.

The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri released on March 11 and was declared tax-free in six BJP-ruled States. (PTI)