Jammu BSF School stands first in Education World India School Rankings

JAMMU, Dec 23: The BSF School Jammu has achieved a distinction by securing first place in Education World India School Rankings for its innovative and personalized approach to education.

PRO BSF Jammu said, “The school is also ranked No 1 in Jammu and Kashmir for its holistic approach towards education excelling in all the 14 parameters- academic reputation, faculty competence, leadership quality, sports education etc.”

“It is a moment of pride and glory as BSF School Jammu has also been ranked Jammu’s 1st Extraordinary Leadership School in Education World Grand Jury India School Rankings 2021-22,” official spokesperson added.

He said, “It has also been sixth amongst India’s Top Schools in the Education World India School Rankings 2021-22 while the award is yet another benchmark of excellence and brilliance that BSF School Jammu always pursues for a sustainable society.”

“It is a great milestone and a wonderful testimonial of the personalized approach pioneered by the School Chairman D K Boora, IG BSF Jammu Frontier.”

Official also added that the awards recognized the timely guidance provided by DIG/PSO S.K Singh and it also reflected the motivation of DIG PROV/Administrator BS Tolia.

“It is another certificate of competence and specimen of our cutting-edge pedagogy introduced by Principal Dr S K Shukla and the dedication, commitment and synergy of the entire BSF School staff, he said. (Agencies)