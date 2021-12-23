Pooja Bhatt celebrates five years of quitting alcohol

Mumbai, Dec 23: Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday marked five years of sobriety and said she feels grateful towards life.

The popular star of the 90s, best known for movies such as Daddy , Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin , Sadak , Tamanna , and Zakhm , took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

Happy Birthday to me! Five years sober today. Gratitude. Humility. Liberty, she wrote.

The 49-year-old actor also shared the same post on Instagram alongside a photo of her and said sober is the new sexy.

Pooja Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has been vocal about her struggles with alcohol.

She has previously said she quit drinking because she thought she had fallen into the “trap of addiction myself and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself”.

On the work front, she was last seen in this year’s Netflix drama series Bombay Begums . (AGENCIES)