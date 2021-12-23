5 kg IED detected, destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 23: Security forces averted a major tragedy by recovering five kilos of Improvised Explosives Device(IED) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said here on Thursday.

They said the IED was recovered by the joint forces along Newa Srinagar road in Wanpora and later destroyed.

“Acting on a specific intelligence that terrorists have planted an IED on Newa Srinagar road in Wanpora, a search operation was launched jointly by Pulwama police, 50 RR and 183 BN CRPF. During search one IED was found planted on the roadside,” a police official said. “The IED weighed approximately 5 kgs and had been assembled in a container.”

Soon after the recovery of IED, a bomb disposal team from the police and army destroyed it on the spot through controlled detonation, he said.

“With their timely action a major tragedy was averted,” he added.

Police said a case has been registered and few suspects have been picked up for questioning.

The IED was recovered a day after militants shot dead a police officer and a civilian in two separate attacks in Kashmir. (Agencies)