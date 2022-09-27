Jammu based reserved category employees stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association (AJBRCEA), Kashmir today staged a peaceful protest at Panama Chowk here.

A large number of Jammu based employees from various departments rendering their services in Kashmir Division participated in the protest and raised slogans in support of their demands while carrying placards in their hands.

The Association urged the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha J&K Administration to address their genuine demands including formulating a comprehensive transfer policy in a time bound manner by fixing a time period of 5 years, utilization of services of the employees in their respective district till the situation becomes conducive in the valley and not to pressurize the employees to resume their duties in Kashmir valley in any manner in prevailing situation.

“The situation in the Kashmir valley is still not conducive for the non-local employees to resume their duties. But various orders are being issued by concerned authorities regarding unauthorized absence from duties etc. Also salaries of various employees are withheld which is not justified in view of the prevailing situation which is not favorable for safety and security of the lives of the non-local Jammu based employees serving in Kashmir Division,” the protesting employees said.

The protesting employees requested the Lt Governor led Administration to take a cognizance of the salary related issues of the Jammu based employees and issue at the earliest an order regarding release of withheld salaries.