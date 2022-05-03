Jammu artists show talent in International Art Exhibition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 3: The art works of four Jammu artists were displayed in an International Art Exhibition organized at the Modern Art Gallery of International Roerich Memorial Trust (IRMT), Naggar (Kullu) as a part of ‘Svetoslav Roerich and Devika Rani- Heralds of Beauty’ Festival dedicated to 75th Anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Russia.

The event was organized by IRMT, Naggar; International Centre of Reorichs, Moscow; Himachal Pradesh Government, Kullu District Administration, Himachal Pradesh; and Embassy of The Russian Federation in the Republic of India, New Delhi.

A number of cultural events were organized in the festival. The exhibition was inaugurated by Natalia Cherkashina, vice-president, International Centre of the Roerichs (ICR), Moscow. Mikhail Ktitiorov, Counselor (Cultural), The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of India; Anatoly Lebedenko, vice- president, International Committee on Preservation of the Roerichs Heritage; Namdlal Kataria, Representative of the Kullu District Administration and Sarojini Thakur were the guests of honour on the occasion. Larisa Surgina, Russian Curator and Suresh K Nada, Indian Curator of IRMT, were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

The 4th International Art Exhibition of B&W Art Works was organized by ArtFort Chandigarh, Verman Cultural Celebrations, Jammu, Aswara, Kuala Lum Pur, Malayasia and International Island Country Artists Group, Turkey in collaboration with International Roerich Memorial Trust (IRMT), Naggar, Kullu (HP). A total of art works by 31 artists of five countries, depicting different art styles in variety of techniques, were put on display in the exhibition.

The participating artists in the exhibition included Jang S Verman, Jasleen Singh, Shivali Jamwal and Babita Bhardwaj (Jammu); Prabhinder Lall, Mukta Gupta, Deepika Mali, Hardeep Siera, Sangita Sharma, Jayanti Patil, Priti Mishra, Harsh Loomba, Bharti Sharma, Mandeep Kumar Ghai, Rashmita Kanojia and Neha Sharma (India); Sujlee IbrahimFaizal Suhil, Verli Veto Vermol, Dr Hushinaid Hj. Abdulhamid, Mohd Bakir Baharom, Aizat Amir, Iszuan Ismail and Abu Bakar Idris (Malaysia); Keziban Yildirin and Ceren Cengiz (Turkey); Suong Vo and Tao Huong (Vietnam); and Bandhita Worasri and Mongkol Srisombat (Thailand).