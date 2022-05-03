Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety across Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 3: Eid-ul- Fitr which falls on the culmination of holy month of Ramzan was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the Jammu region by members of Muslim community today.

There were jubilations in Eidgahs and mosques across the Jammu region as for the first time after two years since the dreaded COVID gripped the world people came out of their houses in large numbers to participate in special Eid prayers in Eidgahs and mosques and hugged each other.

The people attired in special white dresses were seen greeting and hugging each other and exchanging Eid greetings. Members of Hindu , Sikh, Jain and other communities were seen greeting their Muslim brethren on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitar. They also exchanged sweets and other pleasantries on the occasion.

The children were seen busy in buying special gifts. The bazars in Khatinka Talab, Gujjar Nagar and Sidhrah were specially decorated befitting the occasion.

In Jammu the main prayers were held at Jama Masjid, Khatinka Talab due to inclement weather and downpour in the morning. The Namaz at Jamia Masjid was held twice to accommodate the rush of people. The Islamic scholars in their speech threw light on the significance of holy month of Ramzan and Eid -ul- Fitar and asked people to follow the teachings of Islam in right perspective.

Sheikh Zahoor Ahmed president, Jamia Masjid Khatinka Talab and Muslim United Forum while talking to reporters on the occasion said Eid-u-Fitar is the holy festival of Muslims . He expressed the hope that brotherhood and peace will prevail in this region like before in future too.

Earlier Eid Namaz was also held in Eidgah Residency road Jammu at 8 am but a selected gathering was allowed inside due to inclement weather and rainfall. Later it was decided that the Namaz will be performed at Jamia Masjid Khatinka Talab at 9am.

The other places in Jammu where Eid prayers were held including mosque near Tawi bridge, , Eidgah at Digiana Jammu, Eidgah at Sidhra Jammu, Eidgah at Firdousabad Sunjwan Jammu, Eidgah at Malik Market Jammu, Jamia Masjid Karyani Talab Bathindi, Jamia Masjid, Lakhadatta Bazar, Jamia Masjid Umar , Railway Station Jammu, Makkah Masjid Bathindi, Jamia Masjid Police Line Gandhi Nagar and Jamia Masjid Mohalla Ustad Jammu.

As per the reports from other districts Eid prayers were held at Eidgah Ramban by the members of Muslims community despite downpour in the morning. In Banihal Eid Namaz was performed in Jamia Masjid Banihal due to heavy downpour while in Batote the Eid prayers were held in Eidgah Batote.

In Kishtwar also the prayers were held in Eidgah and Jamia Masjid while in Bhadarwah the Eid prayers were held in Eidgah.

In Rajouri special Eid prayers were held at Eidgah in the morning and Eid was also celebrated with great fervour in, Mendhar and Surankote towns besides Reasi, Pouni and Gool Arnas and Gool Gulabgarh.

Reports coming from Poonch said that Eid prayers were held in Jamia Masjid and other mosques in the Poonch City instead of Eidgah due to heavy rains and slushy ground. Eid was also celebrated in the towns of Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Basholi, Billawar and Bani were large number of members of Muslim community thronged the mosques to participate in special Eid prayers.