Brahman Sabha, others celebrate Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 3: On the occasion of Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti, Brahman organizations celebrated the day by organizing impressive programmes with enthusiasm and religious fervor, here today.

Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha organised a religious function in premises of the Sabha near Prade Ground Jammu, where Yagnopaveet of about 160 young Hindu boys was performed amid Vedic rituals by learned Pandit Ajay Sharma and other scholars. Besides, prayers were also offered to Bhagwan Parshuram by all to save the country from natural disasters. The function was presided over by Ved Parkash Sharma, President DBPS.

A car and bike rally was also organized by the Sabha, which was flagged off by Ashok Koul, Organizing General Secretary BJP. The rally passed through Moti Bazar, Pacca Danga, Jain Bazar, Link Road, Purani Mandi, Residency Road, Vivekanand Chowk, Dogra Chowk to Raghunath Bazar and then back to Parade. Senior BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma led the rally.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor JMC; Purnima Sharma, Dy Mayor; Vice-Chancellor SKUAST Jammu , Arun Gupta, President Chambers of Commerce, Ex-Minister Sat Sharma, Ex- Minister Priya Sethi, Yudhvir Sethi, Prof R D Sharma, Kiran Wattal, Subash Shastri, Corporator Anil Masoom, Pt VM Magotra, N C Sharma, M L Sharma, P C Sharma Advocate, Somnath Sharma, Ex-DC B S Jamwal, Satyanand Sharma, Shiv Ram Sharma, Jagan Nath Sharma, M L Padha, Brita Ram, Gurdas Sharma, Satpal Sharma, Sunil Sharma, Soujyana Sharma and others were also present on the occasion. The function concluded with offering of Prshad in the shape of Bhandara.

To celebrate the Jayanti, Dogra Grameen Brahmin Sabha organized a mega Brahmin Sammelan at 20 Miles. Under the chairmanship of Pandit Parshotam Sharma and the Presidentship of Suresh Kumar Sharma, the programme started with the Havan Yagya, which was followed by the Yagyopaveet of hundred students amid all rituals.

After Havan Yagya and Pooja Archana, Pandit Suresh Shastri enlightened the gathering about the history and importance of Bhagwan Parshuram. He recited devotional songs and bhajans mesmerizing the gathering with a religious and spiritual atmosphere. Vijay Parashar Maharaj, in his discourse, threw light on the responsibilities of Brahmin.

Pandit Parshotam Sharma, Chairman Dogra Grameen Brahmin Sabha, called upon the community to follow the path shown by the great gurus and work for the uplift of every section of society. He talked about various social evils and urged the Brahmin community to wage a war against these evils.

President of Dogra Grameen Brahmin Sabha, Suresh Kumar Sharma said that the Sabha will continue its work for the welfare of the community and society as a whole.

On the occasion, Office bearers of Dogra Grameen Brahmin Sabha honored Sant Samaj, Sarpanchs, media Personalities, Police officers, Civil officers and prominent citizens for their contribution to society.

Others, who addressed the gathering, include Vice Presidents Omkar Sharma and Krishan Lal, General Secretaries Bhagwan Dass and Neelkanth Sharma, Media Secretaries Vishal Sharma and Ramesh Sharma, Sarpanch Anjali Sharma, Sarpanch Sham Lal Sharma, Sarpanch Neelam Sharma, DySP Mahesh Sharma, AEE Des Raj Sharma and Professor Vikas Sharma.

The Shri Bhagwan Parshuram Trust also celebrated the Jayanti and recalled teachings of Bhawan Parshuram, who- according to Hindu mythology, was the 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

While addressing the gathering, Dr Kuldeep Sharma president of Shri Bhagwan Parshuram Trust, urged the Brahmin community to adopt the ways of bravery and gallantry shown by the Bhagwan Parshuram to end all sorts of evils on the earth so that the society may survive in good atmosphere. Ex MLA Ashwani Sharma, R C Sharma, Adv Ashwani Kumar, Govind Ram Sharma, Dr Parveen Nagar, Madan Lal Sharma, Sanjeev Mohan, Kuldeep Sharma (Akhnoor Wale), Roshan Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Deep Sharma and others also spoke on the occasion.

Jammu Kashmir Brahman Sabha organized a religious procession this morning, which took off amid ritual from Hazooribagh and passed through Talab Tillo, Canal Road, Jewel Chowk, Dogra Chowk, Bikram Chowk and University Road.

The Shobha Yatra culminated at Har Ki Pourhi where a grand Bhandara was organized . Speaking on the occasion, President of J&K Brahman Sabha, Atul Sharma appealed the Brahman community to remain united for the national cause.

Dogra Pujari Jyotish Shastri Sangh also organized a programme on the occasion of Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti at Durga Mandir, Bakshi Nagar Jammu. Havan and Bhandara were organized on the occasion.

President of DPJS, Rampal Shastri, vice-president Makhan Lal Shastri, Ashok Shastri, Tilak Raj Shastri and others spoke on the occasion and appealed the Brahman community to remain united and work for the society and country.

Parshuram Jayanti was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour in Rajouri town in which large number of devotees participated from surrounding areas. A huge rally of bikes and cars was taken out by the members of Brahmin community on the occasion to mark the celebrations. The rally started from Dudhadhari Temple and passed through Tariq Bridge, Tehsil office, Raghunath Bazar, City Chowk, Town Hall and then finally culminated at Shiv Mandir old bus stand where Pt Ashwani Sharma, Founder Member, Brahmin Sabha, Rajouri, Kapil Saryal, President of the Sabha, Yogesh Sharma and others, addressed the gathering.

In another function, a “Yagnopaveet Sanskar” and Mundan ceremony was also held at SVS Gyan Ganga Mathh, Sunderbani on the occasion to mark the celebrations under the guidance of HH Atal Peethadeshwar Rajguru Acharaya Mahamandleshwar Shri Shri 1008 Shri Swami Vishwatamanand Saraswatiji Maharaj.