JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has ordered transfer and posting of three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) with immediate effect.

According to the order, Ajay Sharma, DySP CTC Lethpora has been transferred and posted to CID SIA, Mohan Lal from DySP PC Srinagar to SDPO Akhnoor and Varun Jandial from SDPO Akhnoor to PHQ.