Indian and Chinese troops begin disengagement from Gogra-Hot Springs

NEW DELHI, Sept 8: Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs PP-15 on Thursday started to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, said a joint statement issued in this regard.

The disengagement began as per consensus reached during the 16th round of corps commander-level level talks in July.

“Today, as per consensus reached in 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, Indian and Chinese troops in area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the defence ministry said.

The statement comes days ahead of a meeting that is likely to be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan next week.