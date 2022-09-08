Jammu and Kashmir reports 67 fresh covid-19 cases

JAMMU, Sept 8: Jammu and Kashmir reported 67 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

They said that ten cases were reported from Jammu division and 57 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 478562. Among the cases, 173817 are from Jammu division and 304745 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 6 cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 2, Samba 1, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0, Reasi 0, Srinagar 21, Baramulla 12, Budgam 11, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 0, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 4 and Shopian 0.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4783 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2350 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 116 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—30 from Jammu division and 86 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 642 active cases— 183 in Jammu and 459 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 9429 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added.