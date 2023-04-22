Jammu And Kashmir | Senior CRPF, Army Officers Visit Poonch Attack Site

POONCH, Apr 22: Senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers and senior Army officers on Saturday visited Bhimber Gali in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch where five soldiers were killed in a terror attack on a military vehicle.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Army launched a massive operation to hunt down a group of around six to seven terrorists who are behind this attack.

“The Army and security agencies have received inputs about the presence of 6-7 terrorists operating in two groups in the Rajouri-Poonch sector near the area where the incident took place yesterday,” defence sources said.

“Multiple special forces teams along with drones and surveillance helicopters have been rushed to the area to help carry out search and destroy ops there,” the sources said.

The security forces including the Army, Police and Intelligence Agencies are coordinating the operations.

As per the sources, the terrorists are suspected to be from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and from Pakistan. (Agencies)