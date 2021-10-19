84 fresh cases reported, 325990 recovered so far across J&K

JAMMU, Oct 19: The Government Bulletin on COVID today informs that 84 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 12 from Jammu division and 72 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 331221.

Moreover, 97 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 17 from Jammu Division and 80 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that one new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 49 here.

On COVID vaccination, the Bulletin informs that 76,508 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the UT bringing the cumulative number of doses administered here to 13,872,262.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 331221 positive cases, 803 are Active Positive (125 in Jammu Division and 678 in Kashmir Division), 325990 have recovered and 4428 have died; 2175 in Jammu division and 2253 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 15752720 test results available, 331221 samples have tested positive and 15421499 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 38,462 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 3682572 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7705 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 803 in isolation and 453890 in home surveillance. Besides, 3215746 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 45 cases, Baramulla reported 12 cases, Budgam reported 08 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 01 case, Anantnag reported 05 cases, Bandipora reported no cases, Ganderbal reported 01 case while Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 07 cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Rajouri reported one case, Poonch reported one case while Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialing 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

