Works on Tawi Barrage to be completed in 10 months

Tawi Artificial Lake Project to boost tourism in Jammu, add to aesthetic beauty of the city

SRINAGAR, Oct 19: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the revised project for Construction of Balance Works of Tawi Barrage at an estimated cost of Rs.73.34 crore.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The proposed gated barrage on river Tawi is one of the three sub-projects of the prestigious Artificial lake Project – which was conceptualized to give a boost to regional tourism in Jammu by creating recreational activities like boating and water sports, besides enhancing the overall aesthetic look of the city. The other two sub-projects, viz Tawi River Development Project and Beautification and creation of tourist facilities are to executed by Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) and Tourism Department respectively..

The project was originally sanctioned in the financial year 2010-11 at a cost of Rs.70.00 crore by dovetailing funds from various sources with an aim to create pondage for creation of artificial lake. However, the project was stalled on account of contractor’s inactivity for 7 years leading to cancellation of awarded tender and related cost escalation.

The Administrative Council has sanctioned the revised project which will be completed within 10 months of allotment through e-tendering at an estimated cost of Rs. 131.53 crore which includes the additional grant of Rs. 73.34 crore and already incurred expenditure of Rs. 58.19 crore.

On completion, the project will promote water recreation and sporting facilities besides boosting commercial activities around the artificial lake which in turn create employment opportunities for locals and attract tourists to Jammu city.