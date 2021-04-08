Jammu and Kashmir reports 835 Covid-19 cases, highest so far this year

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike this year as 835 new coronavirus cases took the tally to 1,35,662, officials said.

Another fatality from the pathogen took the toll to 2,019. There are 5,623 active cases, while 1,28,020 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The fresh 835 cases include 162 travellers. A total of 280 cases were from the Jammu division and 555 from Kashmir, they said.

The Union territory had less than 1,000 active cases on March 15, while the number of fresh cases crossed the three-digit mark from March 16.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 349 cases, including 61 travellers, followed by 148 in Jammu and 74 in Baramulla district. (AGENCY)