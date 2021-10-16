Jammu and Kashmir reports 82 new COVID-19 cases

JAMMU, Oct 16: Jammu and Kashmir reported 82 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Saturday, taking the union territory’s infection tally to 3,30,967.

Fifteen of these were from Jammu division and 67 from Kashmir division, officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 37 new cases, followed Baramulla with 12.

There are 855 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,25,686, the officials said.

The death toll is at 4,426, they said.

There were 47 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory at present. (Agencies)