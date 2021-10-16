Poonch Forest Gunfight: Bodies Of Missing JCO, Soldier Found; Toll 9

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The Army has retrieved the bodies of the two soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), who went missing during a fierce gun battle with terrorists on Thursday evening in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. The bodies were recovered 48 hours after the Army launched a major combing operation in the area and heavily pounded the forests where the terrorists were suspected to be hiding.

With the recovery of bodies, the Army casualties suffered during the ongoing counter terrorist operation has risen to nine – highest in a single encounter in recent times in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)