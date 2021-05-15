Jammu and Kashmir reports 3677 fresh coronavirus cases, 63 fatalities

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 3677 fresh covid-19 cases even as 63 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said that 1728 of these cases were reported from Jammu Division and 1949 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall all tally to 240467.

Regarding the fatalities, they said, 37 were reported from Jammu Division and 26 from the Valley, taking the overall death toll to 3090.

Providing district wise details of the infections, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 404 cases, Baramulla 129, Budgam 262, Pulwama 390, Kupwara 110, Anantnag 188, Bandipora 147, Ganderbal 80, Kulgam 160, Shopian 79, Jammu 621, Udhampur 163, Rajouri 250, Doda 46, Kathua 137, Samba 145, Kishtwar 34, Poonch 102, Ramban 108 and Reasi 122.

Moreover, they said, 4140 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 1086 from Jammu Division and 3054 from Kashmir Valley. There are 51475 active positive cases, 19960 in Jammu and 31515 in Kashmir