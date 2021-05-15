10 Kg IED recovered in Pulwama: J&K Police

SRINAGAR: A major tragedy was averted after a ten Kg of Improvised Explosive Device was recovered in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district here on Saturday.

Taking on to the micro- blogging website Twitter, the official handle of Kashmir Police wrote, “Inputs were received that JeM was planning to carry out IED attacks which shall be spectacular.

On the bias of which few suspects were questioned and on their admission an IED weighing 10Kgs has been recovered, thus a major attack has been averted, reads the tweet. (AGENCY)