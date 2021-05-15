Dr Jitendra dispatches second consignment of COVID material for his constituency

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today despatched the second consignment COVID related material for his Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda.

While sending off the carriage carrying separate kits, Dr Jitendra Singh disclosed that among the various items included are 80,000 Face Masks and nearly 1,000 packs of Hand sanitisers, besides a wide range of accessories and articles for use in COVID pandemic. He recalled that the first consignment of similar material was dispatched by him on the same day when he had tested COVID negative after undergoing hospitalization for symptomatic infection.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, because of the lockdown conditions, the transportation of the material to his constituency and then its further distribution in different parts including far-flung regions is not an easy task. However, with the cooperation of our constituency team and youth colleagues, we have undertaken this task of reaching out, wherever we can, in spite of the fact that Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency is a very widely stretched constituency with varied topography and difficult terrains, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh further informed that yesterday he had held a detailed review and interaction with the public activists and representatives from each of the six districts of his Lok Sabha constituency namely Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Reasi, Ramban and Kishtwar. He said, he is in regular touch with the administration as well as the Party Karyakartas in all these areas and was available for intervention, whenever required. He appreciated the community work undertaken by the youth and some voluntary agencies.

Following the despatch of second consignment, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he will try to send more material also in future as well, as far as feasible. From time-to-time, he said, depending upon the requirement and demand, we are trying to arrange such material from different sources and sending it to different parts of the region upto Block and Panchayat level. Our Parliamentary office as well as the local administration and our Party colleagues have been advised to ensure judicious and timely distribution of the items as per the need and requirement.

Dr Jitendra Singh once again reiterated his call to all political parties and senior members of civil society to rise above all differences and unitedly fight India’s war against COVID, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, at this hour of calamity, we are expected to together strive for the benefit of humanity.