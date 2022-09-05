Jammu and Kashmir reports 34 fresh covid-19 cases, no death

JAMMU, Sept 5: Jammu and Kashmir reported 34 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said that nine cases were reported from Jammu division and 25 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 478357. Among the cases, 173790 are from Jammu division and 304567 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 5 cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 1, Samba 1, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0, Reasi 0, Srinagar 14, Baramulla 5, Budgam 2, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 0, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 0, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 2 and Shopian 0.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4783 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2350 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 141 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—20 from Jammu division and 121 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 793 active cases— 224 in Jammu and 569 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 11427 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added. (Agencies)