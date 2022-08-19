Jammu and Kashmir reports 315 fresh COVID-19 cases, no death

JAMMU, Aug 19: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 315 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 475424, while no fatality reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 41 were from the Jammu division and 274 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

There are 3162 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 467843, officials said.

480 Covid-19 patients recovered today, 70 from Jammu division and 410 from Kashmir division, they said.