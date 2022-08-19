LG Manoj Sinha releases Hindi Ghazal anthology of Satish Vimal

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the Hindi Ghazal anthology of noted litterateur & poet Satish Vimal at Raj bhavan here.

The book titled ‘Nritya Maun Kaa’ (The Dance of Silence) is Vimal’s sixth hindi poetry collection. Vimal has nine poetry anthologies in Hindi, Urdu & Kashmiri to his credit.

The Lt Governor appreciated the work done by Satish Vimal in the field of literature.

“Satish Vimal is one of the most celebrated authors of the country. His masterly works are enjoyed and appreciated equally by the literary connoisseurs and readers. I wish him success for many more such literary endeavors in future too”, said the Lt Governor.

This ghazal anthology, published by Aakriti Prakashan, New Delhi comprises fifty seven hindi ghazals of Sh Satish Vimal. Extracts from the articles of famous writers of India Ganga Prasad Vimal & Gopal Dass Neeraj are included in the anthology. The book has been decorated by the sketches of famous artist of India Kavita Mahajan.