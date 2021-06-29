Jammu and Kashmir reports 308 COVID-19 cases, six deaths in last 24 hours

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir today reported 308 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per government data, 209 of the fresh cases were reported in Kashmir division and 99 in Jammu taking the overall case tally to 3,15,298.

Of the six fresh fatalities, four were reported from Kashmir valley and two from Jammu pushing the death toll in J&K to 4,316, data said.

As per data, 493 COVID-19 patients recovered in J&K in the last 24 hours—149 from Jammu division and 344 from Kashmir.

Overall, a total of 3,06,177 patients have recovered from the deadly viral disease.

That effectively leaves a total of 4,805 active COVID-19 cases in J&K- 1,968 in Jammu and 2,837 in Kashmir.