SMC Mayor’s PSO injured in stone pelting incident at Rainawari, hospitalised

SRINAGAR: A personal security officer (PSO) of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor, Juanid Azim Mattoo was injured after his car was pelted with stones at Choudhary Bagh Nadiyar in Rainawari area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

Official sources said that Junaid Mattoo was on a marriage function in the interiors of Dal Lake and while returning back some miscreants pelted stones at his car.

They said that in the incident, a PSO was hit by a stone and he sustained injuries in his left eye.

They said that PSO identified as constable Parvaiz Ahmad was immediately shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment. (KNO)