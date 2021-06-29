Aditi Ashok becomes 1st female Indian golfer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

NEW DELHI : Aditi Ashok on Tuesday became the first female Indian golfer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics.

Golfer Aditi Ashok scripted history after the final Olympic rankings were released on Tuesday. She qualified in 45th place and will now play in her second Olympics.

“Many congratulations to @aditigolf for becoming the 1st female Indian golfer to qualify for #Tokyo2020 after the final Olympic rankings were released today. She qualified in 45th place and is going to be playing her 2nd Olympics. #Cheer4India,” Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Aditi Ashok said she is privileged to have the opportunity to represent India in the Olympic Games again.

“I still think of @Rio2016 like it was only yesterday. To have the honour of playing for India @OlympicGolf @Tokyo2020 is beyond exciting. I’m privileged to have the opportunity to represent my country & my sport at the games again,” Aditi Ashok tweeted.

Last week, ace Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri qualified for his second successive Olympics as he finished as the best-placed Indian golfer in the final Tokyo Games Rankings released.

Sharing the development on Twitter, Lahiri stated that this is the best surprise he has got in a while.

The 33-year-old bagged the last available quota in the Games rankings at the 60th spot, headed by the World No 1 and recently-crowned US Open champion Jon Rahm (Spain).

Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AGENCY)