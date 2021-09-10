Jammu and Kashmir records 173 fresh Covid cases, one death

JAMMU, Sep 10: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 173 fresh positive cases, three more than Thursday while one patient died in Jammu during the past 24 hours.

An official spokesman said 173 new positive cases have been reported– 23 from Jammu Division and 150 from Kashmir Division— during the past 24 hours.

Moreover 142 more COVID-19 patients have recovered– 19 from Jammu Division and 123 from Kashmir Division, he said.

Also one COVID death has been reported from Jammu Division today, he said adding no new confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported today, till now a total of 45 confirmed cases have been reported in the UT of J&K.

COVID positive cases continue to witness increase in the valley, where Srinagar recorded highest 80 cases followed by Badgam 21, Baramula eleven, Kupwara nine, Ganderbal eight, Pulwama seven, Anantnag six, Kulgam five, Bandipora two and Shopian was the only district where no fresh case was reported. (Agencies)