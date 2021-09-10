Chief Engineer Project BEACON calls on Lt Governor

SRINAGAR, Sep 10: Brig. I.K. Jaggi, Chief Engineer Project BEACON (BRO) today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Engineer briefed the Lt Governor about the present status of various ongoing construction activities under BEACON in J&K.

He further informed the Lt Governor about the progress of projects in strategically important areas across the UT.

The Lt Governor lauded the committed efforts of the BRO in infrastructural development of the UT. He asked the Chief Engineer to closely monitor the ongoing projects to ensure quality work and suggested exploring the feasibility of modular bridges for providing road connectivity at a faster pace.