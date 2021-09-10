Govt Orders Reopening Of Colleges For Vaccinated Students

JAMMU, Sep 10: Government on Friday ordered reopening of colleges subject to cent percent vaccination of students and staff.

“Vide government Order No: 66-JK(DMRRR) of 2021 Dated: 05-09-2021 Higher Education institutions have been permitted to commence with limited in person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students,” reads an order by Sushma Chauhan (IAS), Secretary to the Government Higher Education Department.

“Accordingly it is here by ordered that Government Degree Colleges of J&K shall reopen subject to specific permission of the concerned Deputy Commissioners,” the order, , reads, adding, “Further, Head of concerned Institution must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid-19 Protocol are adhered to in letter and spirit.” (Agencies)