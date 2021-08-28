Jammu and Kashmir Reports 166 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

JAMMU, Aug 28: Jammu & Kashmir reported 166 new coronavirus cases even as one person succumbed to the virus during 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

29 of the new cases were reported from Jammu Division and 137 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 324979.

There was one death reported, from Jammu division, due to the pathogen, thus the fatality count rose to 4406—2165 in Jammu and 2241 in Kashmir, they said.

Providing the district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 77 cases, Baramulla 10, Budgam 16, Pulwama 9, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 4, Shopian 0, Jammu 2, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 3, Doda 14, Kathua 1, Samba 2, Kishtwar 6, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 1.

A number of cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories at CD hospital and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include female (31) from Norpora, female (17) from Hariparigam, male (60) from Zagigam Pul, male (15) from AP Rajpora Pul, male (67) from Tahab Pul, female (48) from Namlabal Pampore, female (29) from Wandakpora Pul, female (60) from Wahibugh Pul, female (27) from Alamgiri Bazar, female (40) from Nowshera, female (16) from Alamgiri Bazar, two females (21, 27) and male (17) from Hawal, male (68) from Alamgiri Bazar, female (45) from Pattan, male (40) from Bemina, female (35) from Hawal Srg, male (40) from Zoonimar, two females (43, 42) and two males (75, 36) from NA, female (54) from Barzulla.

The GMC Anantnag cases include female (23) from Sundoo Ang, female (22) from Shangus Ang, female (65) from Tarigam Kulgam.

Moreover, the officials said that 103 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—36 from Jammu Division and 67 from the valley. So far, 319362 people have recovered, leaving active cases at 1211— 337 in Jammu and 874 in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, no fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported today, they said. So far 44 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added. (Agencies)