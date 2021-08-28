Sinha seeks people’s participation to make Jammu and Kashmir polythene-free

Srinagar, Aug 28: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday sought people”s participation to make the union territory polythene-free, and said it was up to the people to save the planet in the face of the biggest climate crisis.

Sinha made the remarks at a musical event, ”Battle of Bands for Polythene Free Srinagar”, organised by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) at Sher-e-Kashmir Park here.

“The SMC has started a good campaign and several people from the civil society have joined it…. Its success depends upon the participation of the common people. So, I appeal to all citizens of J&K UT, especially young brothers and sisters, that it is our duty to make this campaign successful. When all of you support this, only then the polythene-free J-K campaign will become successful,” the lieutenant governor said.

He said the world is in the midst of the biggest climate crisis and it is up to the people how to save the planet and the cities.

“If we lose the balance between (protecting) nature and development, I am certain that global warming will destroy our civilisations and all the modern facilities we have created for mankind,” he said.

Sinha said he strongly believes it is a collective responsibility to include rivers, forests, grasslands, wetlands and all other living species in development plans because they are integral to the existence of humans.

“That is why we are making attempts to keep bio-diversity in mind in making Jammu as well as Srinagar smart cities,” he said.

He said that as part of the smart city project, the UT administration has submitted a proposal for Metro Rail in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.

On the coronavirus pandemic, Sinha told the gathering, “The danger is not over yet. The administration can only try, and it is trying wholeheartedly and with full responsibility, but unless you do not become a part of it, unless you do not vow to follow SOPs, social distancing and wear masks, we cannot win. No one wants to see the third wave.”